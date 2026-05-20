By The Volume Team • May 20, 2026

We’re hitting the road! This spring, find VOLUME at book fairs, a festive launch, and a sporty installation that’s been all the way to Shenzhen and back. More info:

VOLUME joins the more-than-fifteen-year history of @framerframed in Amsterdam by joining their book fair. Browse our issues and publications, and stop by for a chat, snack and drink.

Utopian Hours (@stratosferica_org_) is the festival dedicated to city making: uncovering the ideas, projects, and places that are shaping the future of cities around the world. It offers 2 days of keynotes, panels, and workshops – and a book fair, where you can find our finest offerings!

Our festive launch, organized with @nieuweinstituut and @architectuurcentrum_amsterdam, is a spa for body and mind with a celebratory beer on the side. There will be activities for stress relief, with a pinch of stress to keep everyone on their toes. Come and bubble along in the VOLUME spa!

The former Citrusveiling opens as CitrusClub Festival during @rotterdamarchitectuurmaand: an afternoon of architecture, movement, conversation, music, installations, and collective stress relief. Organised by @nudus.eu together with @nieuweinstituut, @demannenvanschuim and VOLUME, the festival presents our installation Stress Relief, created for the Architecture Biennale of Shenzhen.

Come browse, box, bubble along, and say hi!