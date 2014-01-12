Archis Publishers

Volume #50: Beyond Beyond January, 2017 When Volume started as ‘magazine to go beyond architecture’ in 2005, the world was a different one. There was a lot of attention for the spectacular in architecture, for instance, and little for where society was going in relation to architecture: the urgencies and opportunities architecture could and should engage with. Since, Volume explored a wide variety of topics and terrains, each time looking for the added value of architecture. More Info

Volume #49: Hello World! September, 2016 Volume #49: Hello World!, the third in our Learning series, seeks to take one small step in the direction towards understanding the contemporary relevance of machines for architecture, and one giant leap for mankind. It includes ‘In Loving Support’, a 32-page insert produced with Het Nieuwe Instituut on living and working with algorithms. More Info

Volume #48: The Research Turn May, 2016 Volume #48: The Research Turn – the second in our series on learning – is dedicated to mapping the contemporary field of research that is pushing processes of knowledge production forward in architecture, art and the social sciences. More Info

Volume #46: Shelter December, 2015 Shelter is most immediately associated today with conditions of disaster, displacement and destitution. There is an inherent urgency to the word; it is first and foremost a necessity, a human right even. Yet thought of as the absolute minimum necessary to survive, shelter is an architectural stigma. Shelter is not a thing though; shelter is a verb; if there is such a thing as shelter, it is because whatever it is, shelters. Volume #46: Shelter is dedicated to the question of how shelter can be reformulated as an architectural project. More Info